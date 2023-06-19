Central Hospital acknowledges negligence in Ankhi's treatment

The authorities of Central Hospital have admitted their negligence in the treatment of Mahabuba Rahman Ankhi, who died eight days after her newborn, following admission to the hospital.

Central Hospital's Senior Deputy Director Dr ATM Nazrul Islam expressed grief over her death on behalf of the hospital.

Admitting the hospital's negligence, Dr Nazrul blamed Dr Sangjukta Saha primarily as well as the doctors who were on duty at the operating theatre for not calling seniors.

The deputy director also noted that an investigation committee has been formed over the incident and the committee is due to submit its report within seven working days.

In response to whether any action has been taken against anyone on behalf of the hospital, he said, "Our investigation is not over yet. Action will be taken in accordance with the findings of the investigation report."

Asked why a single doctor was tasked with seeing 150-200 patients each day, Nazrul said it was not possible to see so many patients and provide quality service at the same time.

But Dr Sangjukta used to do so, he said.

Asked whether the hospital authorities were aware of such practice by Dr Sangjukta, Nazrul Islam said, "I am not aware of this. When a patient goes to a specific doctor, they are treated by that doctor. Only when an incident occurs does it come to the attention of the hospital administration."

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was in critical condition following treatment at the Central Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Sunday (18 June).

LabAid Hospital, in a release, stated that Mahbuba was brought to the hospital unconscious and on life support in an ambulance on 10 June and kept at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of specialist doctors.

On 14 June, Akhi's family filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station, alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police, later, arrested them.

Earlier on 14 June, Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother.