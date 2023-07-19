Another Central Hospital doctor gets bail in case over newborn's death

A court here today allowed bail to Central Hospital Doctor Begum Maksuda Farida Akter Mili in a case lodged over the death of a newborn due to alleged negligence and wrong treatment.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the order as the accused surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail.

The High Court on 5 July had ordered Dr Mili to surrender before the lower court within four weeks.

One Yakub Ali filed the case with Dhanmondi police station against 5/6 people on 14 June, alleging his newborn son died on 10 June because of negligence and wrong treatment at the hospital and now the life of his wife too is at risk.

According to the case documents, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was expecting her first child, was taking treatment of Professor Dr Sangjukta Saha at Central Hospital for the last three months.

Akhi was admitted at the hospital at 12:50 pm on 9 June as she went into labour. Though Prof Saha was not present at the hospital at the time, the hospital authorities allegedly bluffed the patient's family, saying she is in the hospital and will operate on Akhi.

"As a result of the negligence of the hospital authorities and wrong treatment of the doctors present at the operation theatre, my child died and my wife is fighting for her life," Yakub said at the time.

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi also died on 18 June.