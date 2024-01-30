Death of newborn: Family members clash with staff at US-Bangla Hospital in Narayanganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 08:22 pm

Representational image of a newborn. Photo: Pexels
Several people were injured after a clash broke out between hospital staff and family members of a newborn who died following treatment at the hospital. 

The incident took place at the US-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila on Tuesday (30 January). 

Shaheen Ahmed, the father of the newborn, said, "I brought my wife to the hospital last Thursday night when she started feeling labour pains. A doctor gave an injection for normal delivery. 

"Later, they informed us that my wife's condition is not good. After taking her to Ad-din Hospital in Dhaka, the doctors on duty said my child has died."

He further said, "After getting over the grief, I came back to the hospital on Tuesday to ask for an explanation. But the hospital staff attacked us. They beat up at least five of us."

However, an official of the US-Bangla Medical College Hospital said relatives of the newborn brought a group and created ruckus in the hospital. At one point, they attacked and beat the employees, so the employees fought back to defend themselves, the official added.

Meanwhile, Jahangir Mahmud, a local journalist, alleged that he came under attack while trying to cover the incident. "When I went there to record a video, the hospital staff tried to take away my phone and assaulted me," he said.

Asked about the incident, Rupganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ahsan Mahmud Russell said, "I came to know about the matter through journalists. If a complaint is made, the matter will be investigated by an inquiry committee."

