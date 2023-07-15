Gynaecologists to halt private practices on 17-18 July protesting doctors' arrest

Gynaecologists have announced to close private chambers and private operations on 17-18 July in protest of the arrest of two doctors of Dhaka's Central Hospital.

A three-day programme was adopted at a meeting held yesterday at Bangladesh Medical Association President Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin's office regarding the arrest of two doctors – Shahzadi Mustarshida Sultana and Muna Saha, said a press release signed by Professor Farhana Dewan, president of the Obstetrical and Gynecological Society of Bangladesh, and Professor Salma Rauf, its general secretary.

As part of the protest, doctors will also form human chains in every medical college, district, upazila and private hospital in the country from 12pm to 1pm on 16 July.

The Obstetrical and Gynecological Society will take decisions about further movement in a meeting with Bangladesh Medical Association on 18 July.

Bangladesh Medical Association President Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin said, "Only gynaecologists will keep private chambers and private operations closed, demanding the release of the two doctors. We want them released on bail. Let the case proceed. We will accept the court's verdict."