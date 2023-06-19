Health ministry forms committee to probe woman’s death at Central Hospital

The health ministry has formed a seven-member committee to investigate the death of a caesarean patient, Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, following "negligence" at the Central Hospital in the capital.

Speaking to journalists at a programme at the Dhaka Medical College on Monday (19 June), Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "The committee has been tasked with promptly submitting a report."

The minister further said, "The health division is not aware of the ICU being operational at the Central Hospital. If it has indeed been opened without our knowledge, it was done incorrectly."

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) shut down the operating theatre of the hospital on Friday – after an inspection of the hospital by its team – citing the unsatisfactory quality of the hospital's ICU and emergency services.

However, the Central Hospital issued a circular today notifying about the reopening of the ICU.

It is informed to all specialist doctors that the activities of the ICU department at Central Hospital have been resumed based on the authorities' decision, reads the notice.

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was in critical condition following treatment at the Central Hospital, died while undergoing treatment at the capital's LabAid Hospital on Sunday (18 June).

LabAid Hospital, in a release, stated that Mahbuba was brought to the hospital unconscious and on life support in an ambulance on 10 June and kept at the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under the supervision of specialist doctors.

On 14 June, Akhi's family filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station, alleging deception and improper treatment by physicians Dr Shahjadi and Dr Munna. Dhanmondi police, later, arrested them.

Earlier on 14 June, Akhi's family members alleged that Central Hospital deceived them by saying gynaecologist Sangjukta Saha was present during the delivery of Akhi's child, leading to the newborn's death and major injuries to the mother.