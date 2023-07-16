BSMMU trainee doctors continue protest, refuse Tk5,000 increase in allowance

The protesting trainee doctors of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) have refused a decision of increasing their monthly allowance by Tk5,000.

They said they would continue their protest after a meeting between Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), the BSMMU vice chancellor, Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad and health ministry officials refused their demand for an increase of Tk30,000 to Tk50,000.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Dr Jabir Hossain, president of the post-graduate trainee doctors' association on behalf of the protestors, said they are not satisfied with the decision.

Earlier, at 10am in the morning, the post-graduates attending residency programmes at BSMMU started the protest demanding an increase in their monthly allowance to Tk50,000.

Later, they took position on a road adjacent to Shahbag intersection this afternoon and said they would continue with the strike until their demands are met, trainee doctor Dr Tanveer told The Business Standard at 5pm Sunday.

The protesting doctors alleged that police obstructed them from leaving the hospital premises by closing all entrances, leading to a scuffle between the two sides.

The protesting doctors, however, came out of the hospital and gathered in front of the National Museum around 1:30pm.

Trainee doctor Ikram Hossain Hridoy told TBS the police attempted to disperse the protestors around 4pm by charging batons, but they were unsuccessful in their efforts.

They said they have been asking for an increase in the allowance from Tk20,000 to Tk50,000 for the last six months before resorting to a demonstration.

They submitted a memorandum to all relevant organisations, including the health directorate, health ministry, BMDC, BSMMU and BCPS.

Despite repeatedly assuring them that the matter would be looked into, the authorities have not yet given any decision in this regard, they claimed.

The BSMMU has been rocked by a series of protests this year.

On 13 June, postgraduate doctors of the hospital laid siege to the vice-chancellor's offices, demanding an increase in allowance.

Non-resident doctors also protested non-payment of arrears.

Later on 5 July, the High Court (HC) ordered the authorities concerned to pay the outstanding salaries and allowances of around 1,500 non-resident doctors.