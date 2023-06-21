BSMMU clears 9 months arrears of non-resident doctors

TBS Report
21 June, 2023, 05:40 pm
Some 1,500 doctors studying in non-residency diploma, MPhil and MPH courses in 2021-23 and 2022-24 sessions at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU)-affiliated medical colleges and institutes received the outstanding allowances on Wednesday (21 June).

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) authority, as promised, cleared the arrears of the past nine months by handing out the cheques.

BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed, as the chief guest at the event, handed over the cheques worth Tk36 crore to the non-resident doctors.

Every non-resident doctor received Tk1.8 lakh cheque for the past nine months of service.

In his address, the Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed said both resident and non-resident doctors must make the best use of this learning period to develop themselves as world-class health experts.

He also asked all to remain vigilant against any opportunistic person or group who might try to destabilise the environment in universities and embarrass the government ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election.

Mentioning that he was the one who initiated allowance for non-resident doctors, the vice chancellor promised that he will request the prime minster to raise the allowance of resident and non-resident doctors.

A BSMMU syndicate meeting back in October 2020, decided that an allowance of Tk20,000 per month will be provided to the non-resident doctors studying at BSMMU. Since then, 750 doctors admitted in the 2020-22 session received allowances till the completion of their courses. The next batch of 750 doctors in the 2021-23 session got their allowance for one year. However, after June last year, they did not get any allowances. The non-resident doctors of the 2022-24 session have not received any allowance so far.

After finishing their MBBS, young doctors enroll in these higher education courses. While studying in the two-year long courses, they are not allowed to work in any other hospitals. These doctors doing diplomas at the BSMMU and Dhaka Medical College also provide services to patients.
 

