Brac launches its Mental Health Strategy

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 10:28 pm

It has outlined four strategic goals and their ancillary goals In order to achieve the strategy by 2030

Brac has launched its Mental Health Strategy, in alignment with the government's commitment towards integrating mental health support within the primary healthcare system.

Additional director general (Planning) of the DGHS Professor Mirzadi Sebrina Flora was present as the chief guest at the virtual launching ceremony on Wednesday, with  Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac, in the chair.

Dr Nargis Islam, consultant of Brac Institute of Educational Development (Brac IED) and Consulting Clinical Psychologist, Oxford presented the mental health strategy.

In order to achieve the strategy by 2030, Brac has outlined four strategic goals and their ancillary goals.

The key element of this strategy comes from a para-counselor model.  This model has been developed by BRAC IED and has already been successfully implemented.

Dr Robed Amin, line director of Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) and Mia Seppo, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh were the special guests.

Dr Erum Mariam, executive director of Brac Institute of Educational Development, said "We did not call it mental health but over the past 49 years we connected with communities, supported and gave people hope and ensured their dignity. It is a moment of celebration that we have been able to build on our work and articulate the first Mental Health Strategy for Brac."

 Professor Mirzadi Sebrina Flora said, "The government and the private sector can work together in a multisectoral way to improve the mental health situation in the country.  We have to work hand in hand to achieve the same goal of building a mentally healthy nation, a mentally healthy Bangladesh."

Mia Seppo said, "The demand for mental services among the common people is increasing as 17% of adults in Bangladesh suffer from mental health problems. We need to ensure that mental health care is provided within the existing health care system. "

 Asif Saleh, executive director, Brac said, "Brac has formulated this integrated strategy to extend mental health services from the center of the country to the remote and marginalised communities.  Now the government, private sector and development partners all have to work together to take this initiative forward."

At the event, Brac pledged to work with the government and other partners to improve the current and future mental health of the people of Bangladesh.

