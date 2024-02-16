Bangladesh reports one more Covid-19 death, 43 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported one more COVID-19-linked death and 43 fresh cases in 24 hours till Friday (16 February) morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,485 and caseload to 2,04,7796, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 9.03 per cent as 476 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.40 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.