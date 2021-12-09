Bangladesh reports another day without Covid death

No death from Covid-19 was reported in the country in a span of 24 hours till Thursday morning as the government said it will roll out the booster shot soon. 

In the past 24 hours, 262 new cases were reported across the country. The positivity rate was reported at 1.22% after testing 21,496 samples across the country. 

"We are now preparing a list of the people who are eligible for the third dose and updating the vaccination app accordingly. Once it is done, booster shots will be rolled out," Health Minister Zahid Maleque told the programme in Dhaka Thursday.

Earlier on 30 November, the minister said the government had decided to provide booster doses to citizens aged above 60 or have comorbidity factors.

With zero deaths in 24 hours until Thursday morning, the country's death toll remained unchanged at 28,016 while the latest additions took the caseload to 1,578,550 in the country.

Earlier, the country on 20 November saw zero Covid deaths for the first time since April last year.

During the last 24 hours, 287 patients were declared free of Covid-19 with a 97.78% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year, while the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
 

