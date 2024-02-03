Are you lactose intolerant? What does it mean for your future diet?

Lactose intolerance, a common digestive problem, affects millions worldwide. It stems from the body's inability to digest lactose, the sugar found in milk, fully.

The symptoms of lactose intolerance include upset stomach, gas, bloating, stomach cramps, and nausea, typically arising 30 minutes to two hours after consuming dairy products​, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Managing lactose intolerance

At its core, lactose intolerance is due to a deficiency in lactase, an enzyme produced in the small intestine essential for breaking down lactose into absorbable sugars.

While some people produce enough lactase to manage dairy consumption without issues, those with lactose intolerance experience discomfort upon ingesting dairy products​​.

Fortunately, most people with lactose intolerance don't need to eliminate dairy entirely. Many can manage their condition by moderating their intake, choosing lactose-reduced options, and incorporating lactase enzyme supplements into their diet.

Introducing dairy products gradually can help increase tolerance over time. Additionally, certain dairy products, like hard cheeses and yogurt, may be easier to digest due to their lower lactose content or the presence of beneficial bacteria.

Mayo Clinic suggests sipping small servings of milk - up to four ounces (118ml) at a time. The smaller the servings, the less likely it is to cause gastrointestinal problems.

It also suggests drinking milk with other foods as it slows the digestive process and may lessen symptoms of lactose intolerance.

According to the Mayo Clinic, supplements can also help ensure you meet your nutritional needs without dairy.

The future of your diet

Living with lactose intolerance doesn't mean giving up on flavour or nutrition.

By carefully selecting your foods and using lactase supplements, you can enjoy a diverse and satisfying diet.

Mayo Clinic suggests experimenting with different dairy alternatives and lactose-free products as they can also open up new culinary possibilities.

For Calcium, they suggest having Broccoli, oranges, pinto beans, spinach and milk substitutes like soy milk and rice milk.

Eggs, liver and yogurt contain vitamin D, and your body makes vitamin D when you spend time in the sun.

The key to a balanced diet, even with lactose intolerance, is variety and moderation, and it is always advisable to consult a dietician to tailor a diet plan that suits your specific needs.