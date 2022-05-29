538 unregistered hospitals, clinics shut down so far: DGHS

So far 538 unregistered hospitals, clinics and diagonostic centres have been sealed off across the country during the drive conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

DGHS Director (hospital and clinic) Dr Md Belal Hossain said among the closed medical facilities, 164 are located in Dhaka.

He said the number could be higher as the information of the drives in some districts is yet to be updated.

The drive against unregistered hospitals will continue, he added.

Belal Hossain said, "We gave three days to the illegal clinics and diagnostic centres. Today is the last day. Our drive will continue for a few more days so that unregistered institutions and the ones fined for irregularities do not re-emerge."

Earlier on 26 May, health authorities asked all illegal healthcare facilities to shut down their operations within 72 hours.

All registered facilities were instructed to update their license within a stipulated time to remain operational.

During a media briefing on Saturday (28 May), DGHS Director Belal Hossain said stern action will be taken against the unregistered healthcare organisations that are still operating despite the 72 hours ultimatum.

The authorities conducted such a drive for the first time in November 2018 and for the second time in August 2020. More than a hundred medical facilities were sealed off in the two drives.