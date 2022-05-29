538 unregistered hospitals, clinics shut down so far: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 08:06 pm

Related News

538 unregistered hospitals, clinics shut down so far: DGHS

The drive against illegal hospitals will continue, DGHS Director Belal Hossain said

TBS Report
29 May, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2022, 08:06 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

So far 538 unregistered hospitals, clinics and diagonostic centres have been sealed off across the country during the drive conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

DGHS Director (hospital and clinic) Dr Md Belal Hossain said among the closed medical facilities, 164 are located in Dhaka.

He said the number could be higher as the information of the drives in some districts is yet to be updated.

The drive against unregistered hospitals will continue, he added.

Belal Hossain said, "We gave three days to the illegal clinics and diagnostic centres. Today is the last day. Our drive will continue for a few more days so that unregistered institutions and the ones fined for irregularities do not re-emerge."

DGHS to conduct drives against unregistered pvt hospitals, clinics from Sunday 

Earlier on 26 May, health authorities asked all illegal healthcare facilities to shut down their operations within 72 hours.

All registered facilities were instructed to update their license within a stipulated time to remain operational.

During a media briefing on Saturday (28 May), DGHS Director Belal Hossain said stern action will be taken against the unregistered healthcare organisations that are still operating despite the 72 hours ultimatum.

The authorities conducted such a drive for the first time in November 2018 and for the second time in August 2020. More than a hundred medical facilities were sealed off in the two drives.

Bangladesh / Top News

hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters

Venice has a 400-year-old Covid monetary lesson

4h | Panorama
Aiman R Khan. Illustration: TBS

Why ‘marry your rapist’ court orders are not always what they seem

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Top 3 The Ordinary products that give extraordinary results

9h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

KVN Beauty: Channel your inner Bangalee baddie

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

Paper industry worth thousands of crores in Bogura

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips to help you become a successful lawyer

9h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Harassment over 'indecent clothing': Women gather at Narsingdi railway station to protest, show solidarity

10h | Videos
People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

People bid adieu to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

3
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh