Health minister visits city hospitals ahead of Eid

Health

BSS
10 April, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 09:08 pm

Related News

Health minister visits city hospitals ahead of Eid

BSS
10 April, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2024, 09:08 pm
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen today made a visit to the city hospitals to ensure health services during the Eid holidays. Photo: BSS
Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen today made a visit to the city hospitals to ensure health services during the Eid holidays. Photo: BSS

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen today made a visit to the city hospitals to ensure health services during the Eid holidays.

He visited the city's Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease.

The health minister went round the emergency departments, Coronary Care Units (CCU), different wards and kitchens of the hospitals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the visit, Samanta Lal Sen talked to patients, visitors, doctors, nurses and other officials of the hospitals and asked the concerned health service providers to maintain  health care systems properly during the Eid vacation.

 

Top News

Health Minister / Eid / hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Pinterest

Give your dining table a themed makeover for Eid

23h | Habitat
Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

1d | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

2d | Videos
How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

How Azam J Chowdhury used to celebrate Eid in his childhood and youth

2h | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

2d | Videos