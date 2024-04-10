Health minister visits city hospitals ahead of Eid

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen today made a visit to the city hospitals to ensure health services during the Eid holidays. Photo: BSS

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Samanta Lal Sen today made a visit to the city hospitals to ensure health services during the Eid holidays.

He visited the city's Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital and National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease.

The health minister went round the emergency departments, Coronary Care Units (CCU), different wards and kitchens of the hospitals.

During the visit, Samanta Lal Sen talked to patients, visitors, doctors, nurses and other officials of the hospitals and asked the concerned health service providers to maintain health care systems properly during the Eid vacation.