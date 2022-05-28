DGHS to conduct drives against unregistered pvt hospitals, clinics from Sunday 

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has said that it will soon conduct drives against all unregistered private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres across the country.

Stern action will be taken against the unregistered healthcare organisations that are still operating despite the 72 hours ultimatum, said DGHS Director (hospitals and clinics) Mohammad Belal Hossain while briefing journalists on Saturday.

He said that deputy commissioners (DC) and civil surgeons are already conducting raids in various locations.

"The list of illegal healthcare facilities will be collected from them [DCs and civil surgeons]. We will scrutinise and examine everything. Necessary measures will be taken from Sunday," the DGHS director added.

He however said that the DGHS is not aware of the exact number of such unregistered establishments across Bangladesh.

Earlier on 26 May, health authorities had asked all illegal healthcare facilities to shut down their operations within 72 hours.

All registered facilities were instructed to update their licenses within a stipulated time to remain operational.

