5 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 04:19 pm

Related News

5 more die of Covid in 24hrs

TBS Report
18 November, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2021, 04:19 pm

Bangladesh reported five more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Thursday. 

Besides, 244 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.25% after 19,507 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 266 cases on Wednesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,939 and the case tally increased to 15,73,458 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka division, and one each in Chattogram, and Rangpur divisions. 

Also, 294 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,884 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,055 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Lighter ship fare increased

Lighter ship fare increased

20h | Videos
Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

Jai Bhim: The Indian film that overtook The Godfather on IMDb

20h | Videos
Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

Elephant killing has increased in the sanctuary

21h | Videos
JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

JICA representative, top officials visit Metro Rail

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

5
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

6
Top five lasagnas in Dhaka
Food

Top five lasagnas in Dhaka