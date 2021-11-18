5 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported five more deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours till 8am Thursday.

Besides, 244 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.25% after 19,507 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 266 cases on Wednesday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,939 and the case tally increased to 15,73,458 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, three died in Dhaka division, and one each in Chattogram, and Rangpur divisions.

Also, 294 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.72% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,884 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,055 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.