389 dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hrs

14 September, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 07:22 pm

Mosquito-borne diseases can cause enormous suffering for people all over the world. PHOTO: REUTERS
A total of 389 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours (till 8am Thursday).

"As many as 264 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 125 patients were admitted to hospital outside Dhaka during the past 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"A total of 39 people died from dengue disease between 1 January and 14 September. The first death from dengue was reported on 21 June this year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of dengue patients this year roset o 9,837 while some 8,547 patients were released from the hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical ands ubtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies dengue as one of the top 10 threats to pu blic health.

