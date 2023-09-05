3 strategies for safer home workouts

Working out at home is convenient but it comes with risks (especially if you exercise alone) such as muscle strains, falls, and injuries. This was evident during the first year of the pandemic, when Covid-19 risks led many people to exercise at home, and exercise injuries resulting in emergency room visits were up about 50% from the year before, according to some insurance company estimates.

Here are three strategies to reduce your injury risks when exercising at home, according to a Harvard Medical School journal.

1. Create a safe workout space

Your exercise environment is the foundation for exercise safety. Make sure it's well-lighted (to prevent falls), well-ventilated (to keep the air fresh), and not too hot (so you don't get overheated or dehydrated) or humid. Adding a dehumidifier (about $30 for one that handles a small room) to the space may help dry out humid air, if necessary.

A safe workout space should also have a level floor and plenty of room to move. "Your workout space should be wide enough that you can move your arms freely, without touching anything when you're standing, and long enough to accommodate your whole body when you're on the ground for floor exercises," says Janice McGrail, a physical therapist at Harvard-affiliated Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.

Keep the floor free of clutter and throw rugs, and remove any nearby furniture with sharp corners.

2. Stock the space with safety essentials

The following items can boost the safety of your workout.

A large mirror. Maintaining the proper form during exercise is crucial to avoiding muscle strains and sprains. A framed full-length mirror (about $10 at a big-box store) will let you see how you're doing. Secure the mirror to the wall to keep it from falling and shattering.

An exercise mat. A little cushioning underfoot will reduce pressure on your joints and provide a safer landing spot than a hard floor. The mat should be nonslip and about half an inch thick. A set of interlocking exercise foam floor tiles are perfect for the job. Prices for a set start at about $25. (Note: Don't exercise on thick carpet, which may cause your sneakers to get stuck and cause a fall.)

Supportive sneakers. The most comfortable sneakers you own might not be the safest for exercising. Wear a pair that fits snugly around your heel and midfoot and has a roomy toe box, good support, and soles that aren't too cushioned or bevelled (as running shoes are), which may lead to a fall.

Water. Keep a water bottle nearby, so you can take a few sips in between exercises to stay hydrated.

A smart speaker. If you exercise alone, you'll need to call for help in case of an emergency. A smart speaker that you can call out to is a great option (starting at about $30). Just make sure your workout space has a good Wi-Fi signal. Note: You can also use a smartwatch or an alert button, but those can be pricey (hundreds of dollars). Your smartphone can also do the job.

A carbon monoxide monitor. Carbon monoxide is an odourless, colourless, potentially deadly gas emitted from combustion engines. If your workout space is in a garage, along with a car, install a carbon monoxide monitor (starting at about $20).

3. Practice safe exercise habits

Remaining aware of exercise risks and practising safe exercise habits should be part of your routine — just like putting on a seat belt in a car. Here are some suggestions.

Get your doctor's okay. Make sure you have a green light for your exercise routine if you've been inactive recently, or if you have a chronic condition such as heart disease or poor balance. Start with a simple routine, and increase the difficulty gradually.

Warm up first. Strained muscles are common exercise injuries. Doing a 5- or 10-minute warm-up first — such as marching in place and moving your arms around — will prime your muscles and body for the demands of your workout.

Don't push yourself too hard. "In general, exercise should feel like a challenge or make you feel fatigued, but it should not cause sharp pain. It is okay and even expected for your muscles to feel tired and a bit sore after you exercise, but the soreness should go away in about a day. If you are still sore several days later, that's a sign that you did too much. Next time, use lighter weights or do fewer repetitions," McGrail says.

Carry weights carefully. "Grasp any weight, even a lighter one, in the middle of the handle to keep it steady so you don't drop it. When picking up heavy dumbbells or kettlebells from the floor, bend at your knees and keep your back straight. When standing up again, use your legs rather than your back, so you don't strain it," McGrail says.

Tread lightly with treadmills. Treadmill accidents at home are common causes of broken bones, head injuries, and friction burns. If you have a treadmill, don't set the speed too fast or raise the incline too high, and change difficulty levels gradually. Take advantage of any safety mechanisms your treadmill has, such as a tether you can wear that automatically stops the machine if you fall. Keep the treadmill unplugged when you're not using it, to protect children who might want to play on it.

Stretch after a workout. The muscles are warm and ready for stretching. Don't bounce during a stretch, which can cause injury; hold each stretch for about 30 seconds at a time. This will help keep your muscles long and supple and prevent them from being injured during your next workout and your daily activities.