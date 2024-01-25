11 unregistered hospitals ordered to shut down in Narayanganj

UNB
25 January, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 04:30 pm

Earlier on 17 January, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen instructed officials concerned to close down all illegal health centres, including clinics and diagnostic centres, in different parts of the country.

Narayanganj in Google Map.
A total of 11 unregistered hospitals and clinics in Narayanganj have been ordered to shut down.

Narayanganj Civil Surgeon Dr AFM Moshiur Rahman confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

"We have received instructions from the health minister in this regard. Of the total 200 hospitals and clinics in the district, licenses of 11 have not been updated. We have sent them closure orders. Apart from that, we are conducting raids to see if there are any organisations outside our list," said the Narayanganj civil surgeon.

The minister said strict action would be taken if necessary. "I myself am a victim of an unlicensed hospital. So I will never give up on this. As you know, I have already said I will take a stand against corruption, and unapproved hospitals will not be spared."

