1 more dengue patient dies in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 07:59 pm

Related News

1 more dengue patient dies in 24hrs

Four more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever during this period

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 07:59 pm
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 22 this year.

During the period, four more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). 

They were hospitalised in Dhaka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 1,620 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. 

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.
 

Top News

Dengue / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

8h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

8h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

12h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

2h | Videos
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

4h | Videos
Basics of momentum investing

Basics of momentum investing

5h | Videos