1 more dengue patient dies in 24hrs

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 22 this year.

During the period, four more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

They were hospitalised in Dhaka.

A total of 1,620 dengue cases have been reported so far this year.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

