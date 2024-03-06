Health minister suspends upazila health officer over work absence

Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen suspended a duty doctor at Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex in Sylhet due to his absence from work during the minister's visit today (6 March).

Upazila Family Planning Officer Rentu Purkayastha was not in his office when the minister visited the hospital this morning.

The minister promptly issued an order for his suspension, citing the failure to report to the workplace on time.

"The condition of Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex is not satisfactory. There is a manpower crisis and the hospital building also needs renovation. Strict instructions have been issued to address the low presence of doctors. The family planning officer has been suspended for being unavailable," the minister told reporters.

Regarding the matter, Jaintapur Upazila Family Planning Officer Rentu Purkayastha explained, "I was away on official duties and hurried back to the office upon learning of the minister's visit. But he [the minister] arrived before I did, and gave the order. However, I have met with him."

The health minister arrived in Sylhet this morning on a two-day visit.

He exchanged views with the divisional director (health), civil surgeon and upazila health and family planning officers at Sylhet Circuit House today.