HC stays Jagannath University’s notice asking married, pregnant students to leave hall

The High Court issued a stay order on Jagannath University's gender-discriminatory notice dated 25 September 2023, which stated that pregnant and married female students have to leave a the university's residential hall.

The court asked the university's officers, why they should not be directed to cancel, withdraw, or rescind the notice and the Terms of Residence and Accommodation and Conduct and Discipline Rules, 2021, reads a press release.

The rule is returnable by 7 February 2024. The Court has also issued an interim order staying the operation of the notice dated 25 September 2023 till then.

The court has further directed the Ministry of Education and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to submit a report within 7 February 2024 regarding any discriminatory rules and regulations based on sex, marital status, or health in Bangladesh universities, and the measures proposed to ensure gender inclusive policies for all students.

A Division Bench of the High Court, comprising Justice Naima Haider and Justize Kazi Zeenat Hoque, issued the rule. The seven organisations who filed the petition are BLAST, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Bangladesh Women's Health Coalition, Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), Naripokkho, SERAC Bangladesh, and BRAC.