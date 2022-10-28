Hatia fishermen head to sea as 22-day fishing ban ends

As the 22-day ban on the fishing of hilsa fish ends today, fishermen in Noakhali's Hatia are getting ready to head to the sea.

The 22-day ban started on 6 October at midnight, in accordance with the government's announcement to support the mother hilsa conservation campaign and the hilsa's main breeding season.

Fishermen started returning to the ghat from that day. During the ban period, government assistance was given to about 11,100 card holders out of more than 1 lakh fishermen who live on the island.

The fishermen did not go fishing in the sea following the government ban. However, many fell into hardships due to not getting adequate support.

Fishermen said that everyone is hoping that hilsa will be caught in their nets after the ban is lifted. Catching good fish can overcome much of the demand for fish in the current season, they added.

At the end of this season, fishermen are also hoping to get a good amount of fish and repay their debts.

Fishermen demand that in the future, during the ban period, the support given by the government should be monitored so that it is properly distributed.

At the same time, they expressed their anger over giving support cards to various traders and other professionals - but not the fishermen, and demanded that the fishermen be bought under the card.

District Fisheries Officer Iqbal Hossain denied the fishermen's complaint about the card and said that no assistance card has been given to those who are not involved in fishing.

"If any such person remains, their card will be cancelled," he said.

The fisheries officer promised to cooperate by bringing more fishermen under registration in the future by talking to the higher authorities.