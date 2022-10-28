Hatia fishermen head to sea as 22-day fishing ban ends

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:31 am

Related News

Hatia fishermen head to sea as 22-day fishing ban ends

TBS Report
28 October, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2022, 10:31 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As the 22-day ban on the fishing of hilsa fish ends today, fishermen in Noakhali's Hatia are getting ready to head to the sea.

The 22-day ban started on 6 October at midnight, in accordance with the government's announcement to support the mother hilsa conservation campaign and the hilsa's main breeding season.

Fishermen started returning to the ghat from that day. During the ban period, government assistance was given to about 11,100 card holders out of more than 1 lakh fishermen who live on the island.

The fishermen did not go fishing in the sea following the government ban. However, many fell into hardships due to not getting adequate support. 

Fishermen said that everyone is hoping that hilsa will be caught in their nets after the ban is lifted. Catching good fish can overcome much of the demand for fish in the current season, they added. 

At the end of this season, fishermen are also hoping to get a good amount of fish and repay their debts.

Fishermen demand that in the future, during the ban period, the support given by the government should be monitored so that it is properly distributed.

At the same time, they expressed their anger over giving support cards to various traders and other professionals - but not the fishermen, and demanded that the fishermen be bought under the card.

District Fisheries Officer Iqbal Hossain denied the fishermen's complaint about the card and said that no assistance card has been given to those who are not involved in fishing.

"If any such person remains, their card will be cancelled," he said. 

The fisheries officer promised to cooperate by bringing more fishermen under registration in the future by talking to the higher authorities.

Top News

Noakhali / Fishermen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

'We are seeing a perfect storm brewing globally… a slow down is inevitable': Dr Hamid Rashid

2h | Panorama
Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

1d | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factor of Australia-England match

Key factor of Australia-England match

2h | Videos
How aware are you about breast cancer?

How aware are you about breast cancer?

2h | Videos
Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

15h | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question