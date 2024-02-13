Sundarbans farmers find new hope in soft-shell crabs

Fatema Gazi, a widow from Datinakhali village whose husband was killed by a tiger in March 2010, does not want her son to follow in his father's and uncle's footsteps. Instead, he works as a daily wage labourer for soft-shell crab farmers.

From collecting honey in the forest to catching fish from the river, the people living near the Sundarbans in Shyamnagar, Satkhira, have to rely heavily on nature to make ends meet. And they do so despite the looming fear of encountering a tiger while out at work, not to mention the bans on entering the forest due to unfavourable conditions.

Now, many locals like Fatema's son have found employment in soft-shell crab farming. Satkhira is a leading district in Bangladesh for soft-shell crab production, with around 30,000 locals now involved in crab farming, according to Fisheries Office data.

Crab farming in Satkhira began as an individual initiative five years ago and has been steadily growing. Lately, new farms have been popping up every year to meet the growing international demand.

PHOTO: KAZI MAMUN

Montej Sardar, a crab farmer from Datinakhali village in Shyamnagar upazila, used to grow rice before switching to crab farming five years ago.

"I ventured into crab farming after securing a loan from a local community-oriented organisation. I manage the farm with my wife. We feed the rock crabs tilapia fish, snails, and shrimp heads to help them grow," Montej said.

"The crabs are raised in plastic boxes under controlled conditions, and after every three hours, we check the boxes to see if the crabs have molted. This requires constant monitoring, which we manage by taking turns. We do not need to hire extra help since all five of my family members work on the farm," he added.

PHOTOS: KAZI MAMUN

Bangladesh is home to around 15 species of crabs found in both fresh and saltwater. Among them, rock crabs are commercially farmed. These crabs shed their shells 14-16 times during their lifetimes, staying shell-less for over three hours during molting with just a soft covering inside. This is when they are harvested for sale.

In the Shyamnagar area, farmers sell their soft-shell crabs to various privately-owned factories. Currently, six soft-shell crab factories are operational in the Burigoalini union of Shyamnagar. These factories process and export crabs to different countries.

Another crab farmer, Mohammad Hasem Ali, made four lakh takas last year from soft-shell crab farming. However, this year's profits are slightly lower, partly due to fluctuating crab prices. Presently, soft-shell crabs are selling for Tk500-550 per kilogram.

Crab yields are higher during the monsoon season. "During the monsoon, we can harvest 40-50 kilograms of soft-shell crabs a day. However, crab yields are lower in winter," Ali stated.

"Fishermen from the Sundarbans bring rock crab hatchlings from the Burigoalini river to sell in local markets. However, the prices of these hatchlings are high," he added.

With the increasing demand for soft-shell crabs, there is also a rise in demand for rock crab hatchlings, but the supply has not kept pace.

After being farmed, the soft-shell crabs are taken out and cut according to various international specifications. Before this, the crabs are cleaned using chlorine and oxygen in the factory. Once cleaned and cut, they are ready for consumption and stored in refrigerators, explained crab farmer Mamun.

PHOTO: KAZI MAMUN

According to the Shyamnagar Upazila Fisheries Office, soft-shell crabs are cultivated on 182 hectares of land in the region, having produced 1,540 tonnes in the fiscal year 2022-23. These soft-shell crabs are then exported to several European countries, Japan, Singapore, China, and Australia.

Some crab farmers in the Shyamnagar area mentioned the absence of a domestic market for soft-shell crabs, forcing them to depend on local factories for pricing. They face fluctuating profits due to market instability and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has reduced crab exports to Europe.

"The crabs must be sold exclusively to factories due to the lack of a domestic market, leaving prices at the mercy of factory rates. But factory syndicates have driven down crab prices," Montej Sardar pointed out.

And many farmers find it difficult to exit crab farming due to investing Tk8-9 lakh in plastic boxes, which cost around Tk35 each. These boxes are no longer readily available, and many farmers purchase them with bank loans. They do not want to give up crab farming, but demand alternative markets to reduce reliance on factories for crab sales.

Satkhira District's Fisheries Officer Anisur Rahman stated that soft-shell crab production in the district is nearing 2,000 tonnes, primarily centred in Burigoalini and Gabura Unions near the Sundarbans. However, government support for crab production and marketing is not as extensive as it is for shrimp farming.

According to the Khulna Divisional Fisheries Inspection and Quality Control Department, 622 tonnes of soft-shell crabs were exported solely from the Khulna region in the last fiscal year 2022-23, generating approximately $87 million in revenue.

The demand for crabs is particularly high in the international market from June to August. However, Anisur Rahman noted that meeting this demand is challenging due to the gap between supply and demand.

PHOTO: KAZI MAMUN

Anisur Rahman said that a hatchery has been established in the district through the efforts of the Ganamukhi Foundation and Japan First Aid.

"With increased government cooperation and expert guidance in crab farming, processing, and marketing, we can set new standards for crab exports. Additionally, we can introduce the people of our country to the delicious soft-shell crab," stated the official.

"There is a lack of proper training in soft-shell crab farming in the coastal areas of the country. Sundarbans farmers continue to rely on their traditional knowledge for soft-shell crab cultivation to sustain their livelihoods. Although some private development organisations provide assistance to farmers, it remains inadequate compared to the demand," Anisur added.

The export potential of saltwater soft-shell crabs is significant. By harnessing the natural saltwater resources of the coastal region, a substantial amount of foreign currency can be earned. With serious effort, increased government support, and promotion, crab farming could become a new revolution in the export sector.