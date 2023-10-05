Hasina returned empty handed from the US: Fakhrul

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has returned empty-handed from US, said Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

"They [AL] are again planning to fill the ballot boxes the night before the polls. But they [US] haven't reacted positively, have they?", Mirza Fakhrul said during his address at a one-point movement road march from Cumilla to Chattogram on Thursday (5 October).

He stressed, "Today, all democratic forces have united. The message is clear: the elections will be held under a neutral and impartial government. Today they (AL) are trying to intimidate us, but it won't work."

"A dozen eggs cost Tk150; I can't afford to feed my children. A looting government is suffocating us," said Fakhrul addressing the gathering of party workers.

Talking about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, the secretary general said, "Khaleda Zia is not allowed to go abroad for treatment, because they know if Khaleda Zia returns healthy, it's over for them."

"The fate of Bangladesh's democracy will be decided this time," Fakhrul said.

Fakhrul also criticized the government's handling of development projects, specifically mentioning the import of uranium for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plan, "They (govt) are importing uranium today. Due to uranium, mile after mile will be destroyed."

Fakrul further highlighted that such projects are being implemented without ensuring any safety measures to conduct corruption.

"They don't allow us to speak, if we speak up, we get lawsuits. They shot dead 22 people during the movement, disappeared 700 people, and killed thousands of people," said Mirza Fakhrul.

"We have only one demand, we want to vote," Fakhrul says referring Sheikh Hasina as a vote thief.

Through this road march, they are telling the government, they have to step down. Otherwise, people will take steps to remove them from power.

Addressing the activists, he said, "My friends, fathers, and younger brothers, you all have to wake up, slogans won't be enough, we have to take over the streets"

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said, "It's clear that their power has ended. They have been trying to gain support by visiting country after country, but no one supports them."

"The people of Bangladesh are on one side, and Hasina's regime is on the other side. Their strength is some corrupt, police, and obedient politicians", Amir Khasru further added.