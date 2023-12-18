HC presses lower courts to hear Fakhrul's bail pleas in 9 cases

Court

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:13 pm

Related News

HC presses lower courts to hear Fakhrul's bail pleas in 9 cases

The court issued a ruling asking why not accepting the bail pleas should not be declared illegal

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 04:13 pm
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell

The High Court (HC) has ordered the judicial court to hear the bail petitions in nine cases against BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir for which he has not been arrested yet.

At the same time, the court issued a ruling asking why not accepting the bail pleas should not be declared illegal.

The High Court bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah gave the order on Monday (18 December) following the hearing of a writ petition filed by Mirza Fakhrul in this regard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Kayser Kamal appeared in court on behalf of Fakhrul. Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy and Assistant Attorney General Salim Azad represented the state.

Earlier on Sunday (17 December), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir filed a writ in the High Court challenging the validity of non-acceptance of bail application in the nine cases.

On 13 December, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's lawyer applied for bail in nine cases in which he was not shown arrested though his name was included in the case statement. 

However, when the applications were presented to the court for hearing, the judicial court said that the court has no jurisdiction to hear the bail application until the investigation officer shows him under arrest. The court advised taking the matter to the High Court in this regard.

Fakhrul's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mejbah said although he has been accused in nine cases in which bail was applied for, the prosecution did not arrest him in these cases.

The cases include seven cases filed in Paltan police station and three cases in Ramna Model police station.

Top News

High Court (HC) / Mirza Fakhrul / bail plea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

3h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

7h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

10h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

36m | TBS Stories
Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

3h | TBS Stories
“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

4h | TBS Programs
Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

22h | TBS SPORTS