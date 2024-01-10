Fakhrul denied bail in case over attack on CJ's residence 

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 01:21 pm

File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir getting detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell
File photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir getting detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell

The High Court (HC) has denied bail to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a case over the attack on the chief justice's residence during clashes at the party's rally on 28 October last year.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin passed the order on Wednesday (10 January).

Advocate Joynul Abedin, Fakhrul's lawyer, said the decision to file an appeal will be taken after discussion.

Deputy Attorney General BM Abdur Ruffel represented the state.

On 9 January, a Dhaka court set his bail hearing in nine separate cases related to clashes on 28 October.

The court earlier accepted the plea to show his arrest in the cases with Paltan and Ramna model police stations.

Earlier on 13 December, defense lawyers filed bail applications in nine cases where Fakhrul wasn't shown arrested. The court advised taking the matter to the High Court in this regard.

Later, Fakhrul filed a writ in the HC challenging the validity of the non-acceptance of bail applications.

On December 18, the HC directed the lower court to hear the bail pleas.

Then, on 31 December, a Dhaka court set 9 January for hearing Fakhrul's bail petitions in the nine cases.

On 29 October, police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka the previous day.

 

