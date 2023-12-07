HC denies Fakhrul's bail, issues rule asking why he should not get bail

TBS Report
07 December, 2023, 12:10 pm
07 December, 2023, 01:54 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

The High Court has issued a rule asking the state to explain why BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should not be granted bail.

The High Court issued the ruling while rejecting Fakhrul's bail petition on Thursday (7 December) and gave seven days for the state to respond.

Mirza Fakhrul has been in jail for almost 40 days now in a case filed over vandalising the chief justice's residence on 28 October.

The HC bench of Justice Md Salim and Justice Shahed Nuruddin issued the rule after hearing a bail petition filed by Fakhrul on 3 December.

Fakhrul's lawyer Advocate Zainul Abedin stood for the bail petition during the hearing. Deputy Attorney General BM Rafel represented the state.

Earlier on 22 November, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court rejected the bail petition of the BNP secretary general in the same case.

A vandalism case was filed with Ramna police station against 59 leaders and activists of BNP, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir following the opposition's rally on 28 October.

On 29 October morning, police first detained Mirza Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka the previous day.

Around 10 hours after detaining Mirza Fakhrul, police filed at least two cases against him.

Also, law enforcers picked up several hundred leaders and activists of the party in nationwide drives following the clashes on 28 October that left a police constable and a Jubo Dal man dead and scores injured.

Following the arrests, BNP-Jamaat and allied forces have been calling repeated hartals and blockades in demand of ousting the government and holding the upcoming national election under a non-partisan caretaker government.

