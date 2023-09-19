Hasan mourns death of cultural personality Syed Salahuddin Zaki

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of film director Syed Salahuddin Zaki.



In a message of condolence, the minister said Zaki, who's also a scriptwriter and former director general of Bangladesh Television (BTV), will ever be remembered through his works.



Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.



Syed Salahuddin Zaki passed away on Monday night at a hospital in the city.

