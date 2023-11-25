Hartal-blockade: Truck shortage disrupts release of imports at Benapole

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Hartal-blockade: Truck shortage disrupts release of imports at Benapole

TBS Report
25 November, 2023, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 10:31 pm
File photo of Benapole land port in Jashore. Photo: Collected
File photo of Benapole land port in Jashore. Photo: Collected

Truck shortages within Bangladesh are disrupting transportation of goods imported through Benapole land port in Jashore from India, thanks to hartals and blockades called by opposition parties.

This has caused losses for businesses and an increase in production costs, people associated with the land port said.

Importers reported a drop in the number of goods-laden Indian trucks cleared from the port from 450 to 200 per day due to the ongoing shortage of Bangladeshi trucks, which would transport the imports to the capital and different districts.    

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Around 1,000 Indian trucks are waiting to be unloaded at the port due to the truck shortage, leading to congestion at the port.

The truck fare has also increased by 60%, from Tk5,000 to Tk8,000 per vehicle. The fare on the Benapole-Dhaka route has increased from Tk17,000 to Tk18,000, while the fare to Chattogram has risen from Tk18,000 to Tk30,000.

Importers say incidents of arson and vandalism of vehicles in different parts of the country have created fear among truck drivers, leading to a decline in available transport.

This disruption is impacting the timely delivery of goods, particularly during shutdowns or blockades, they said.

Traders have highlighted that a significant portion of the goods imported and exported between India and Bangladesh are handled through Benapole port, primarily transported via rail and road. These products include parts of industrial machinery, raw materials for manufacturing, chemicals, oxygen, and food products.

Azim Uddin Gazi, general secretary of the Benapole Truck Transport Owners Association, said due to vandalism, arson in different parts of the country, trucks are not coming to the port as required, leading to a reduced amount of product release.

Importer Raju Ahmed said during the strike and blockade, trucks were not available even with high fares. Additional fares of Tk5,000 and Tk8,000 were being levied for the delivery of truck goods from Benapole to Dhaka and Chattogram, respectively.

Nasir Uddin, joint secretary of the Benapole C&F Agent Association, said there are no hindrances in customs work. However, due to strikes and blockades, there is a shortage of trucks at the port, making it impossible to send urgent import goods to all destinations.

Rezaul Karim, deputy director (Traffic) of Benapole Land Port, said the strike and blockade have had some adverse effects on trade at Benapole Port.

The ongoing disruptions have worsened existing supply chain bottlenecks, placing further strain on the nation's economy.

Mizanur Rahman Khan, former president of the Jashore Chamber, said strikes hinder supply chains, inflate production costs, and ultimately lead to higher consumer prices. The burden of these disruptions falls disproportionately on general people.

Top News

Benapole / Port / Hartal / blockade / truck / shortage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh has a chance to realise the &#039;gendered dividend&#039; through the empowerment of girls and women. Photo: TBS

A forecast for Bangladesh’s ageing population and new births

10h | Panorama
In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

9h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

Three-Year anniversary of Diego Maradona’s death

1h | TBS SPORTS
Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

Orion Pharma’s Cricket Quiz Draw held

2h | TBS Today
Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

Pakistan charging refugees $830 to leave

3h | TBS World
What will be the release exchange on the second day?

What will be the release exchange on the second day?

5h | TBS World