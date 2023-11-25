Hartal-blockade: Truck shortage disrupts release of imports at Benapole

Truck shortages within Bangladesh are disrupting transportation of goods imported through Benapole land port in Jashore from India, thanks to hartals and blockades called by opposition parties.

This has caused losses for businesses and an increase in production costs, people associated with the land port said.

Importers reported a drop in the number of goods-laden Indian trucks cleared from the port from 450 to 200 per day due to the ongoing shortage of Bangladeshi trucks, which would transport the imports to the capital and different districts.

Around 1,000 Indian trucks are waiting to be unloaded at the port due to the truck shortage, leading to congestion at the port.

The truck fare has also increased by 60%, from Tk5,000 to Tk8,000 per vehicle. The fare on the Benapole-Dhaka route has increased from Tk17,000 to Tk18,000, while the fare to Chattogram has risen from Tk18,000 to Tk30,000.

Importers say incidents of arson and vandalism of vehicles in different parts of the country have created fear among truck drivers, leading to a decline in available transport.

This disruption is impacting the timely delivery of goods, particularly during shutdowns or blockades, they said.

Traders have highlighted that a significant portion of the goods imported and exported between India and Bangladesh are handled through Benapole port, primarily transported via rail and road. These products include parts of industrial machinery, raw materials for manufacturing, chemicals, oxygen, and food products.

Azim Uddin Gazi, general secretary of the Benapole Truck Transport Owners Association, said due to vandalism, arson in different parts of the country, trucks are not coming to the port as required, leading to a reduced amount of product release.

Importer Raju Ahmed said during the strike and blockade, trucks were not available even with high fares. Additional fares of Tk5,000 and Tk8,000 were being levied for the delivery of truck goods from Benapole to Dhaka and Chattogram, respectively.

Nasir Uddin, joint secretary of the Benapole C&F Agent Association, said there are no hindrances in customs work. However, due to strikes and blockades, there is a shortage of trucks at the port, making it impossible to send urgent import goods to all destinations.

Rezaul Karim, deputy director (Traffic) of Benapole Land Port, said the strike and blockade have had some adverse effects on trade at Benapole Port.

The ongoing disruptions have worsened existing supply chain bottlenecks, placing further strain on the nation's economy.

Mizanur Rahman Khan, former president of the Jashore Chamber, said strikes hinder supply chains, inflate production costs, and ultimately lead to higher consumer prices. The burden of these disruptions falls disproportionately on general people.