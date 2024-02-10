Hajj aspirants asked to deposit remaining registration fee by 20 Feb

The religious affairs ministry issued a press release in this regard today

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The deadline for depositing the remaining registration fee for Hajj aspirants this year has been preponed to 20 February.

Previously, the religious affairs ministry had fixed 29 February as the deadline for depositing the remaining registration fee.

In a press release issued today (10 February), the ministry said all Hajj pilgrims are required to finalise contracts for tent arrangements, confirm moallem services, accommodations (either house or hotel), and transportation by 25 February. 

According to the media release, those who initially completed registration for Hajj by depositing Tk2.05 lakh have been requested to deposit the rest amount by 20 February. 

Hajj-2024 will be held on 9th day of Zilhaj (16 June) depending on moon sighting.

Like previous year, a total of 1,27,198 devotees can perform hajj this year. Of them, 10,198 can perform hajj under government management while the rest under private management.

The government on 2 November last year announced the Hajj packages for 2024, reducing the cost by Tk92,450.

Intending pilgrims are required to Tk5,78,840 under general package, and Tk9,36,320 under special package.

The hajj registration process began on 15 November. Later, the government extended the Hajj registration deadline four times as the quota for Bangladeshi pilgrims remained unfulfilled.

