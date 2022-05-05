Haji Selim returns to country

Awami League lawmaker from Dhaka-8 constituency Haji Selim has returned to the country from Thailand.

He arrived in Dhaka amid controversy over leaving the country for medical treatment despite being a convicted felon.

Selim arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from Bangkok, Thailand at 12:15pm on Thursday (5 May).

His personal assistant Mohiuddin Belal confirmed the information to the media on Thursday.

He said Haji Selim had taken a microbus from the airport to attend a janaza in his area.

Haji Selim flew to Bangkok via Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in secrecy on 30 April, confirmed a source close to him.

In this regard, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) lawyer Khurshid Alam said Haji Selim has lost the right to travel abroad after being convicted.

On 10 February, Haji Selim's 10-year sentence was upheld by the High Court for amassing illegal wealth.

The High Court had directed him to surrender before the Dhaka Special Judge's Court-7 within 30 days of receiving a copy of the verdict.

A High Court division bench comprising Justice Md Moinul Islam Chowdhury and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the judgment on 9 March 2021, upholding the jail term and fine of Tk10 lakh for the lawmaker.

The trial court on 27 April 2008, convicted Haji Salim and sentenced him to a total of 13 years' imprisonment under two sections in the case, which was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 24 October 2007.

The accused appealed against the judgment to the High Court on 25 October 2009. The High Court on 2 January, 2011, acquitted him of the corruption case, making the anti-graft body appeal against the High Court verdict.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 12 January 2015 scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered to hold the hearing afresh.