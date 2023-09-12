A group wants to destabilize country by spreading rumors: Sadhan

Bangladesh

BSS
12 September, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:55 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, has said incredible development has been achieved in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A quarter is spreading rumours centered the upcoming national elections to destabilise the country and disrupt development activities, he said.

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion and dinner on the occasion of award distribution ceremony organised by the Naogaon Press Club at the club auditorium Monday evening.

The minister said the constructive role of journalists is very important and significant to make the common people aware about rumours to keep intact the unimaginable development that has been achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He also said that there is no alternative for journalists to remaining united in order to protect the dynamics of quality journalism. The current government is dedicated to protecting the interests of journalists, he added.

Member of Parliament of Naogaon-5 (Sadar) constituency Barrister Nizam Uddin Jalil John, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md. Golam Mawla, Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Rashidul Haque, Naogaon Chamber of Commerce and Industries President and District Sports Association General Secretary Iqbal Shahriar Russell and Press Club General Secretary Shafiq Chotan, among others, were present

Naogaon District Press Club President Md. Kayes Uddin presided over the function.

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder / BNP

