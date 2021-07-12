Gridlocked roads return to capital on 12th day of lockdown

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 12:41 pm

The number of private vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles saw a significant rise on the Dhaka roads

Dhaka streets have once again begun experiencing traffic jams as a large number of vehicles and commuters took to the streets on the 12th day of the lockdown, just a day after the country registered a record 230 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday.

The number of private vehicles, rickshaws and motorcycles saw a significant rise on the Dhaka roads.

During a visit to different areas of the capital, no army officers, members of Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) or even police could be seen on the roads.

In Khilgaon area, a group of day labourers were seen standing near the roads for work and food.

Day labourer Hamed Ali said he had been waiting for three days but still could not find any work. 

"I've been sitting here since 8am in the morning. No one calls me for work. I haven't gone home," he said.

"We will die without food."

Asked whether they received any government aid, he said that they hadn't this time around.

Sandeep Sarker, assistant commissioner of Police, Khilgaon Zone, said there was a lot of pressure from cars and people today.

People's needs had increased and many daily- and low-income earners could be found on the streets. 

"We did not stop all the vehicles today to have less interruptions in the flow of traffic as it was heavy. We have stopped vehicles over only suspicious movement. Cases are being filed against those who could not give a good answer. We have filed seven cases so far."

Besides, Khilgaon police have arrested 34 people for wandering around in different kitchen markets unnecessarily.

He, however, said that a positive thing was that everyone was wearing masks.

Bangladesh recorded its highest-ever 230 deaths in the past 24 hours until Sunday morning at a time when the health directorate said the virus situation may worsen further in the next one week if the infection curve keeps rising.

In the past 24 hours, the country registered 11,874 new cases which was also the record single-day case count so far.   
 

