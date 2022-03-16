Govt’s prime target to grow up children as good citizens: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the main goal of the government is to build the country's children as good citizens following the ideals of Bangabandhu.

"Apart from paying tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the National Children's Day, the prime target of our government is to build the children as good citizens following the life and works of the great leader," she said in a message on the eve of the 102nd birth anniversary of Bangabandhu and the National Children's Day.

On the occasion, the premier extended her heartiest greetings to the countrymen including the children.

The theme of this year's children day is "Commitment of Bangabandhu's Birthday: Equal Rights for all Children".

Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was born in the famous Sheikh Family in Tungipara village in Gopalganj district on 17 March 1920.

Bangabandhu was fearless, kind and benevolent since his childhood, she said, adding, "The leadership quality was observed in his personality from his school life. Gradually he emerged as the last refuge of realising Bangla's rights".

The main aim of the long political life of this world-renowned leader who had keen memory and farsighted vision was to liberate the Bengali nation from the chains of subjugation, the prime minister said.

The best Bangalee of the thousand-years led the struggle to establish the dignity of Bangla language, Sheikh Hasina said, adding that in 1948, on his proposal, Rashtrabhasha Sangram Parishad was formed in coordination with Bangladesh Chhatra League, Tamaddun Majlish and other student organisations.

On 11 March, 1948, Bangabandhu was arrested while observing a strike to materialise the demand for recognition of Bangla as the state language and imprisoned for several times between 1948 and 1952, the premier said, adding that but he led the Language Movement from both in and out of the jail.

During the final revolt of the student-people on 21 February, 1952, Bangabandhu gave directions from jail, Sheikh Hasina said.

In continuation of the Language Movement, the premier said, Jukto-Front (United Front) election in 1954, the movement against military rule of Ayub Khan in 1958, the Education Movement in 1962, the Six-Point movement in 1966, the movement against Agartala Conspiracy Case in 1968, the Mass Upsurge in 1969, the General Elections in 1970 and the War of Liberation in 1971 were led by the undisputed leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.