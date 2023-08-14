Govt would reward those providing info on Bangabandhu's fugitive killers: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said the government would reward those who can provide information on the killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

"If you can give us information, you will be rewarded," he said while speaking at a discussion at Jatiya Press Club.

Momen also called for unmasking those who kept mum for 21 years about the killers and the persons behind the killers. "All those people should be unmasked."

Describing Canada and the USA as countries with very strong rule of law, the foreign minister said they should not shelter murderers.

The five killers who remain fugitives are Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Nur Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin Khan.

Nur Chowdhury and Rashed Chowdhury have been traced in Canada and the US and Bangladesh wants them back to implement the conviction.

Momen said the government will be very happy if all the killers are brought back to face justice. "But we are yet to do it. If we can, we will feel that it is a great achievement."

Momen said the government has written many letters to the US and Canadian governments seeking steps for returning the killers; even the PM wrote to the US president.

He encouraged the Bangladeshis living in Canada and the US to stage demonstrations routinely in front of the two killers' residences.

The foreign minister laid emphasis on writing more research-oriented books with solid facts so that they can provide more documentary evidence.

The National Mourning Day will be observed on 15 August. On this day in 1975, the greatest Bangalee of all time, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman along with most of his family members was brutally assassinated.