Govt working for beautiful life of Dhaka dwellers: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said today (25 May) her government is working so the dwellers of Dhaka can lead a beautiful life as she laid the foundation stone of four development schemes under Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

"The people of this area (Dhaka particularly old Dhaka) will be benefitted and they can live a beautiful life, once the four projects are implemented. We're working to this end," she said.

The development schemes are a 10-storey Bangabazar Paikari Nagar Market, eight-lane Bir Muktijoddha Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Saroni from Postogola Bridge to Rayerbazar Sluice Gate, Nazrul Sarabor at Dhanmondi Lake and modernisation of the Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Children Park.

Briefly describing the development projects taken the overall development of Dhaka, the prime minister said her government is working to make easy communication between other districts with Dhaka.

"We want to build a ring road in Dhaka to make easy inter-district communication," she said.

The premier also said there was no significant road communication in the east and west parts of Dhaka.

Her government has already built a metro rail, and expressway alongside many other roads while several other metro rails are being constructed to ease road communication, she added.