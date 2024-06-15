BMD predicts rain on Eid-ul-Adha day

BSS
15 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 06:24 pm

BMD predicts rain on Eid-ul-Adha day

Mild heat wave, which is sweeping over Khulna division and the district of Gopalgonj, may continue

BSS
15 June, 2024, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2024, 06:24 pm
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rain or thunder showers at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions on the Eid-ul-Adha day (17 June).  

Light to moderate rain or thunder showers is also likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions.

Mild heat wave, which is sweeping over Khulna division and the district of Gopalgonj, may continue.

Rainfall activity may increase, said the BMD in its outlook for the next five days.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country and due to excessive moisture content the discomfort may persist.

 

