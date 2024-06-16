Dhaka-Rajshahi Silk City train to be delayed over 6 hours

Since the start of the Eid journey, trains have largely been running on schedule. However, the first major schedule disruption is set to happen today as the Dhaka-Rajshahi Silk City Express is expected to be delayed by about six to seven hours.

Scheduled to depart Dhaka at 2:45pm, the train had not left Rajshahi for Dhaka until 12:30pm due to a mechanical fault.

Masud Sarwar, the station manager at Dhaka Railway Station, said, "Silk City couldn't depart Rajshahi on time due to a mechanical issue. It left Rajshahi at 1:00pm and is expected to reach Dhaka by 8:00pm. Only then can it resume its journey to Rajshahi with passengers. The train was scheduled to depart Dhaka at 2:45pm."

"Passengers have the option to return their tickets if they wish", he added.

Despite this delay, all other trains have departed Dhaka on schedule and the Silk City delay will not affect other trains, assures Sarwar.

Meanwhile, on the last day of the Eid journey, there is significant crowd at various bus terminals in Dhaka, including Mohakhali, Saidabad, Jatrabari, and Signboard. The shortage of buses has caused difficulties for many passengers, leading them to seek alternative transportation.

"Traffic jams on northern highways have delayed buses which were arriving in Dhaka, causing the current crisis", said Tuhin Barua, counter master of Pabna Express.

"Passengers waiting at terminals are quickly boarding any arriving bus, but the situation is gradually improving as the passenger rush decreases", he added.

"Although there is no traffic in the southern region, buses carrying passengers have been departing since morning, and it takes time for them to return. The number of passengers has decreased compared to earlier in the day", said Khalil, a staff member of Laxmipur Express

There is minimal pressure at the launch terminals today. Mohammad Mahmud, owner of Parabat Launch said, "Since morning, there hasn't been a crowd on the launches. Despite all the launches departing from Dhaka in the past few days, many will not leave today due to the lack of passengers."