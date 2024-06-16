Gas explosion in Bhatara: Another victim dies

A woman, who suffered 55% burns in a fire at her residence on 10 June, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) early today, raising the death toll to four.

The deceased was identified as Roxy Akter, 20, wife of Sirajul Mostafa, a Bangladeshi working in Dubai, and daughter of Abdul Mannan of Cox's Bazar district.

Roxy breathed her last around 5:05am at the burn unit of the hospital, said Inspector Bachhu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police camp.

Earlier, Ayan, 3, Sirajul and Roxy's son, and Futu Akter, Roxy's sister, died at the hospital on Wednesday while Abdul Mannan, 60, Roxy's father succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Four members of a family suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out due to a gas explosion at a house in Bhatara area of the capital on 10 June.