BNP shake-up: Why restructuring before eid?

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) previously promised post-Eid movements on several occasions. This time there is no such announcement. But, it has restructured its central committee as well as committees of affiliated organisations just before the Eid.

In a latest development, the BNP on Saturday (June 15) made significant changes to its central committee, appointing 39 individuals to positions such as advisors, joint secretaries general and organising secretaries. Additionally, two international affairs committees were formed.

Prior to this, four city committees, including those in Dhaka and Chattogram, as well as the central committee of the Jubo Dal and four city committees of the Chhatra Dal, were dissolved.

Why the sudden appointments and restructuring?

Although BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir described it as a routine political and organisational process, there has been much speculation within the party.

Some BNP leaders, speaking anonymously, said although internally it was suggested that these moves are preparations for future movements, these are results of past instances of internal corruption in forming committees and some leaders' alleged collusion with the government.

Consequently, an effort is underway to bring more trusted leaders of Tarique Rahman into key positions, they said.

Many of the 39 newly appointed individuals in the central committee had previous roles, and many have been promoted, according to BNP activists. Those who were excluded are believed to have lost Tarique Rahman's trust. However, none of the excluded leaders were willing to comment.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir asserted that the reorganisation was necessary due to the government's "continuous repression," which has prevented them from holding a council for a long time.

Dismissing these claims, Awami League organising secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain told TBS that the BNP does not believe in democracy.

"When they were in power, they didn't believe in democracy, and they don't believe in it in running their party either. All decisions are made from the banks of the Thames and announced as press releases at midnight," he said, referring to Tarique Rahman.

He added, "Even when they held councils in the past, the committee was formed at the behest of one person. Have you ever heard of the central committee of the BNP holding a meeting?"

Apart from the committee dissolution and central committee restructuring, the BNP has also announced an 11-member Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee with Tarique Rahman as its chairman.

The other members are Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Abdul Awal Mintoo, Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Ismail Zabihullah, Humayun Kabir (International Affairs Secretary), Sirajul Islam (former ambassador), and Tajvirul Islam (president, Kurigram district BNP).

Additionally, an 18-member "Assistant to the Chairperson's Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee," mainly comprising young members, has been formed. Members include Shama Obaed, Anindya Islam Amit, Barrister Nasir Uddin Asim, Barrister Naushad Jameer, Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury, and Engineer Ishraq Hossain.

In the afternoon, a 260-member central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), the student front of BNP, was announced with Rakibul Islam Rakib as president and Nasiruddin Nasir as general secretary.

Some JCD activists described it as a gift for the new office bearers from Tarique Rahman, but a deep frustration for many aspirants dropped.