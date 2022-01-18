Govt shuns proposal to form separate body with DCs for dev projects

The government today rejected the proposal to form separate committees comprising of deputy commissioners (DCs) for the successful implementation of development projects.

Earlier, DCs from across the country unanimously made the proposal ahead of their much-awaited three-day annual conference, being held after a gap of two years due to Covid-19.

The proposal was turned down during the discussion session on issues related to the planning ministry on the first day of the convention.

Terming the proposal "unnecessary," Planning Minister MA Mannan rejected the idea to form separate committees to supervise development projects.

"The authority to monitor the overall implementation of government projects is already there that the DCs can legally exercise.

"Besides, matters related to such projects are always discussed with the concerned DCs," the minister said adding that actions will be taken if the contrary happens.

While highlighting the future plans, Minister MA Mannan said that the government is planning to gradually expand the office of Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the planning ministry across the country, starting with the divisional and district towns.