Intercity trains, manpower to increase next year: Railway minister

The Bangladesh Railway will increase manpower and the number of intercity trains next year once the shortage of railway coaches and engines is dealt with, Railway Minister Md Zillul Hakim said today (4 February).

The government is planning to bring the entire country under the rail network, he said while talking to reporters after attending a session on the second day of the four-day Deputy Commissioner's Conference at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital.

"We have given instructions to stop illegal crossings and recover occupied Railway lands," he said, adding that the ministry is planning to divide the Railway into four divisions.

Railway Secretary Humayun Kabir told reporters on behalf of the deputy commissioners that proposals have been made to establish a railway station in Jashore's Sharsha upazila and a railway line from Noakhali to Lakshmipur.

Mentioning that Mymensingh city is facing traffic jams due to a railway crossing, he said initiatives are needed to solve it.

"We will try to solve the matter by discussing with the Road Transport and Highways Division," he added.

In the session, a total of seven proposals related to two ministries came from the deputy commissioners.

Among these, two proposals were made by the deputy commissioner of Mymensingh and five proposals were made by others, said Manjur Hossain, secretary of the Bridges Division