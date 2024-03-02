DC conference 2024 to review 356 proposals

District Commissioners from across the country have submitted a total of 356 proposals to the Cabinet Division for this year's District Commissioner's Conference.

Road Transport and Highways Department related proposals were the highest with 22 proposals.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain told journalists during a press conference held at the Cabinet Division's conference room in the Secretariat today afternoon.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the District Commissioners Conference 2024 tomorrow at the Shapla Hall of the Prime Minister's Office. The conference will be held from 3 March to 6 March in Dhaka. The subsequent sessions will take place at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium, with the participation of various government officials, including ministers, advisors, ministers of state, secretaries, and heads of different government agencies.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain emphasized the significance of this year's conference, being the first under the new government. He highlighted that the Prime Minister has already instructed the implementation of the government's election manifesto during cabinet and secretary meetings, a guidance that the DC conference is expected to follow.

Among the proposals received from District Administrators are initiatives to increase public services, alleviate public suffering, improve infrastructure such as roads and bridges, boost tourism, amend laws and regulations, and safeguard public interests.

During the press conference, the Cabinet Secretary provided an update on the progress made in implementing decisions from the 2023 DC Conference. Out of 212 decisions made last year, 130 have been executed, while the remaining 82 are in various stages of implementation. Notably, the recovery of 3,566 acres of Khas land, construction of houses for 260,878 homeless families, settlement of 11,159 acres of Khas land, and the plantation of 1,337,817 palm trees were among the accomplishments of District Commissioners in the past year.

The annual DC conference serves as a platform for policymakers and district administrators to exchange ideas and receive guidance. Ministries provide directives to District Commissioners for the implementation of plans at the grassroots level. The conference also addresses district-specific issues and explores potential solutions.

As part of this year's conference, at least three retired secretaries are slated to share their valuable work experiences with District Commissioners.