DCs instructed to take measures to control commodity prices in Ramadan

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has instructed the deputy commissioners of districts across the country to take necessary measures to control the prices of oil, sugar, rice and other commodities during Ramadan.

The instruction was given at a working session at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference 2024 in Dhaka, the Cabinet Division said in a statement today (3 March).

In the session, it has also been asked to take special initiatives regarding the diversification of exportable products abroad as well as development of the leather industry and leather exports.

Also, the issue of land acquisition for implementation of projects should be settled quickly and the implementation of the universal pension scheme should be accelerated, reads the statement.

Earlier on the day, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asked the field-level administration to take stern action against illegal hoarders of commodities and ensure a smooth supply of essential items to consumers during the upcoming month of Ramadan, reports UNB.

"During Ramadan, some businesses are there who always want to make extra profit by hoarding the essentials and raising their prices. We must pay special attention to it. It is now one of our immediate duties," PM Hasina said while opening the DC Conference 2024 from her office in the city.

Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of districts joined the four-day conference, which will conclude on Wednesday (6 March).

"In the supply chain, problems are created, or attempts are made to create artificial crises of commodities. Some hoarders would rather let goods rot than supply them to the market. It is imperative to take stringent legal measures in addressing this matter," she said.

The PM asked the field administration to pay special attention so that the essential goods could reach the common people smoothly during the upcoming Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims.