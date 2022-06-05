Govt announces financial aid for Ctg container depot fire victims

The government has decided to provide financial aid to the victims of the massive fire that broke out at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Saturday night.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian made the announcement while addressing the press in Dhaka on Sunday.

She said, "Tk2 lakh will be given to the families of workers who died in the tragic incident. While the injured will get Tk50,000 for treatment."

Besides, Chattogram district authority will be handing out Tk50,000 to the families of the deceased.

Those who are undergoing treatment will get Tk20,000 each, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mominur Rahman told reporters during his visit to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) the same day.

Meanwhile, Mahfuzur Rahman, director of BM Container Depot Group of Companies Smart Group, has also announced assistance for the victims.

"We will bear all the medical expenses of the victims and are ready to provide all kinds of assistance to their families," he said.

At least 34 people were killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda yesterday.

The fire broke out at around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously.

The explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4km away.

More than 200 people have been admitted to CMCH, Parkview Hospital, and Combined Military Hospital. Some 30 of them are in critical condition.