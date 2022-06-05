Govt announces financial aid for Ctg container depot fire victims

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 01:44 pm

Related News

Govt announces financial aid for Ctg container depot fire victims

TBS Report
05 June, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2022, 01:44 pm
Govt announces financial aid for Ctg container depot fire victims

The government has decided to provide financial aid to the victims of the massive fire that broke out at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram on Saturday night.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian made the announcement while addressing the press in Dhaka on Sunday.

She said, "Tk2 lakh will be given to the families of workers who died in the tragic incident. While the injured will get Tk50,000 for treatment."

Besides, Chattogram district authority will be handing out Tk50,000 to the families of the deceased.

Those who are undergoing treatment will get Tk20,000 each, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mominur Rahman told reporters during his visit to the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) the same day.

Meanwhile, Mahfuzur Rahman, director of BM Container Depot Group of Companies Smart Group, has also announced assistance for the victims.

"We will bear all the medical expenses of the victims and are ready to provide all kinds of assistance to their families," he said.

At least 34 people were killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured after a fire broke out at a container depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda yesterday.

The fire broke out at around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously. 

The explosions reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4km away.

More than 200 people have been admitted to CMCH, Parkview Hospital, and Combined Military Hospital. Some 30 of them are in critical condition.

Top News

Ctg Fire / Fire accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

3h | Mode
Safe water is one of the most effective ways to improve children’s health and save lives. photo: Courtesy

Max TapWater: Ensuring safe water in rural areas

5h | Panorama
Malkoha with nesting material. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green-billed Malkoha: An odd cuckoo that cuckolds no one 

1d | Panorama
Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

Heard about cosmetics and foods made from seaweed? Zahanara Green Agro is already producing them in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

'Jhamela Kini' buys unloved home appliances and fixes them for resale

28m | Videos
The death toll from the blast is rising

The death toll from the blast is rising

38m | Videos
JU students teaching underprivileged children

JU students teaching underprivileged children

58m | Videos
Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

Barcelona allowing fans to get married at Nou Camp

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%