Govt allows foreign trips of officials for study, training 

The government has relaxed the ban on officials' foreign trips and allowed them to travel abroad for Masters' and PhD courses and training.

A circular, issued by the finance ministry on Monday (19 September), said that the decision was taken to ensure the skill upgradation of government officials.

Earlier, the ban on their foreign trips was imposed in the context of post-Covid economic recovery and ongoing global crisis.

Low priority foreign trips including exposure visits, study tour, APA and innovation tour, and workshops/seminars are still banned as per the circular.