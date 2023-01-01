Brac Bank to provide home loan to govt officials

Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has signed an agreement with the finance division under the Ministry of Finance to offer home loan facilities to government officials.

The parties signed an MoU on 29 December 2022 (Thursday) at the Ministry of Finance, said a press release.

The agreement will enable permanent government employees to take home loans to construct buildings, buy ready flats or house, or group constructions. The limit of the home loans will be between Tk20-50 lakhs.

Biswajit Bhattacharya Khokon, additional secretary, Ministry of Finance; and Syed Abdul Momen, DMD and head of SME Banking, Brac Bank; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Ministry of Finance's Joint Secretary Dil Afroza, Deputy Secretary Nazneen Sultana and Senior Assistant Secretary Md Shahin Reza, and Brac Bank's Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Lending Monirul Islam Rony, Senior Zonal Head Taher Hasan Al Mamun, Head of Branch Governance and Regional Head Ali Talukder were also present on this occasion.