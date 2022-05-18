Central bank cancels foreign trips of its employees

Bangladesh Bank has cancelled foreign travel of all officers and employees at the expense of central bank.

All orders on the officers' and employees' foreign travel with the funding of Bangladesh Bank have been cancelled in a notice issued Wednesday (18 May).

It also decided to stop foreign travel with the central bank's own and partial financing.

However, the notice said that employees can travel abroad for Hajj and for health treatment at their own expense.

Earlier on Monday, the finance ministry issued an order to bar all officers in government, semi-government, and autonomous organisations alongside government banks and financial institutions from travelling abroad.

The ministry instructed to cancel foreign trips at the expense of these organisations.

The decision came as part of the government's plan to reduce pressure on foreign reserves and resolve the dollar crisis.