Book list for govt officials scrapped amid controversy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 03:59 pm

Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected

In the face of widespread criticism, the Public Administration ministry Monday scrapped a book list, which was prepared as a part of an initiative to build libraries in government offices.

 The list consisting 1,477 books included 29 controversial books of Additional Secretary Nabirul Islam Bulbul.

 Public Administration Senior Secretary KM Ali Azam informed the matter to journalists on Monday (29 August).

 A committee has been formed in this regard, he added.

 Ali Azam said that from the next financial year, subject-wise books will be bought rather than based on authors.

The Ministry of Public Administration recently made a booklist for the offices of Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers under an initiative to increase reading habits among government officials.

 The ministry allocated Tk9.54 crore to purchase the books with a suggested list of 1,477 books. The initiative drew criticism after it has been found that the list includes 29 books written by an additional secretary of the ministry.

 More than 100 books on the suggested list are also written by top government officials. 

                

