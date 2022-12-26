Gono Odhikar Parishad protests assault on Inamul Haque

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 09:32 pm

Gono Odhikar Parishad, a political organisation, condemned and protested the harassment of engineer Inamul Haque allegedly by the ruling party men. 

In a written statement Monday (26 December), the organisation demanded the persons involved in the incident be brought to justice. 

The statement noted that some Awami League activists on 24 December publicly insulted water expert Inamul Haque as he was distributing leaflets demanding fair elections in front of National Museum in Shahbag. 

Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Reza Kibria and Member Secretary Nurul Haq Nur said in a joint statement, "Engineer Inamul Haque was physically assaulted for talking about democracy and voting rights.

"Every citizen has the right to speak, criticise and hold public meetings about the country's politics. But the brutal physical assault and harassment to which M Inamul Haque was subjected is clearly a violation of a citizen's right to freedom of expression and right to hold meetings," they added.

The leaders called upon the law enforcement agencies to immediately find the culprits and ensure punishment.

